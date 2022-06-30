Xponance Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in HP by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 148,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HP by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,819,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

