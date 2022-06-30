Xponance Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.