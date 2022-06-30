Xponance Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.