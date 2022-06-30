Xponance Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $62,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $358.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average is $484.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

