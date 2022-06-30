Xponance Inc. Has $99.73 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $99,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

