Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.