Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

