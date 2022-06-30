Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,141 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

