Xponance Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,372 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

