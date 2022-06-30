Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

