Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 371.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Everest Re Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $278.54 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.