Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

