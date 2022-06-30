Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $485.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.35. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.