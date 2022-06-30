Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.13 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

