Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.19.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

