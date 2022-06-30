Xponance Inc. Sells 14,022 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 68.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $193.75 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.