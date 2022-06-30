Xponance Inc. Sells 17,116 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

