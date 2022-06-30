Xponance Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $170.95 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

