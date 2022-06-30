Xponance Inc. Sells 267,292 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 267,292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

