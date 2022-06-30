Xponance Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,029 shares of company stock valued at $52,960,095 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

MRNA opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

