Xponance Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

NYSE A opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

