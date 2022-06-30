Xponance Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,146.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,379.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

