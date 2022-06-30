Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as low as C$13.41. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.81.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,342.40.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

