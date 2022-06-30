YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:YPF opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.76.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
