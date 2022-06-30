YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:YPF opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

