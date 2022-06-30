Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the May 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
