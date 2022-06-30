Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YJ opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

