Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

