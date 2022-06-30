Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

