Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

