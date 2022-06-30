Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

