1,056 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

