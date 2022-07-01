127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
