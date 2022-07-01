127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.