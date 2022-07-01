1,321 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Camping World by 1.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 108,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

CWH opened at $21.59 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.