2,231 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.