28,863 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

