3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.
Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05.
In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.