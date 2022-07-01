3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

