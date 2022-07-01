4,100 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

MMP opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

