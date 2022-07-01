5,000 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

