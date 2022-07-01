509 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage stock opened at $312.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

