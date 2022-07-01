7,300 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,281,031 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 911,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

