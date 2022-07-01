A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24,300.50.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

