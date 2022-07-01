AAR (TSE:AIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of AAR (TSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services.
