ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

