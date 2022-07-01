AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

