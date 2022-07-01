Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 68.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $247.51 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $293.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

