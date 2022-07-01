ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ABM Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

