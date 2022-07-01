Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AGRPY opened at $18.75 on Friday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

