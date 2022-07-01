Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKR. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of AKR opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

