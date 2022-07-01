Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.65 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

