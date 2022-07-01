Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Lowered to €175.00 at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Acciona stock opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $216.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.74.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

