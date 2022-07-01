ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.20.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

